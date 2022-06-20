RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,650. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

