RB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $149,987,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 107,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,779. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

