RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $150.20. 240,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,004. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

