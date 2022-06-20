RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

MA traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.69. 247,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

