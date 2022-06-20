RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 308,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

