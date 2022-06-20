Redd Hits 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,438.73 or 0.99945652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

