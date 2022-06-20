ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 68.5% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 68.5% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $8,583.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,503.03 or 0.99965367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00221978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00077087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00175652 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000235 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004849 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

