Reviewing Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Draganfly alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Draganfly and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 124.54%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Draganfly.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly 254.51% -76.63% -41.35% Archer Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and Archer Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 21.57 -$12.93 million $0.85 1.06 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Summary

Archer Aviation beats Draganfly on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draganfly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.