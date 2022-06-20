RFG Holdings Inc. Sells 23,372 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RFG Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $128.63. 19,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,800. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

