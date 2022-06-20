Ritocoin Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $69,348.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.01128171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00082036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00500114 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,704,766,505 coins and its circulating supply is 1,692,463,778 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.