RK Asset Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 639.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,072 shares during the quarter. FutureFuel makes up approximately 2.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of FutureFuel worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

In other news, major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, bought 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,195.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,085,100 shares in the company, valued at $277,974,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of FF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,701. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $318.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.79.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Company Profile (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.