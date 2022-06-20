RK Asset Management LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. National Presto Industries makes up approximately 5.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NPK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,716. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $103.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $438.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.60.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

