Robust Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,302.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00027912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $137,080.96 and $1,302.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00108222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00612075 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00496174 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

