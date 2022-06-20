Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.42.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $374.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.