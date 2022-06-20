Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $575.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $672.95.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $441.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

