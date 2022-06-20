Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $575.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $672.95.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $441.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.