SAFE DEAL Trading 24.5% Lower This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00007248 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $66,296.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.01207829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00083997 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013417 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

