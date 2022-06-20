Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 195 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.88. 228,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,213. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

