Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE MO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. 749,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.