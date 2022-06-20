Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,894,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.