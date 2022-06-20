Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,182. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

