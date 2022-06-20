Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 594,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,125,000 after purchasing an additional 418,251 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $163.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

