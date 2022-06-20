Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $44.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($43.75) to €45.50 ($47.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($45.83) to €43.00 ($44.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.3967 per share. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

