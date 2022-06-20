Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,669 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. 455,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

