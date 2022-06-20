Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $651,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,025,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.38. 39,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,486. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

