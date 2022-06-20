Scotiabank Cuts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$17.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CADNF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

CADNF stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

