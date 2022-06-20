Selway Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 458,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

