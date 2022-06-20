Selway Asset Management Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $89.15. 154,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,451. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

