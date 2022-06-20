Selway Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $191.55. 37,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,098. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.17 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.29.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.22.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

