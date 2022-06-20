Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 160,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000.

SCHM traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. 16,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

