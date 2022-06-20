Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $5.44 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 307,224 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.68. 176,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

