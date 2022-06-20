Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 32,974 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,974 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 19,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

