Shopping Price Hits $2.59 (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00012563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $2.48 million and $68,350.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.01650851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00106551 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 956,715 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

