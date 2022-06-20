Societe Generale Trims Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Target Price to €66.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €82.00 ($85.42) to €66.00 ($68.75) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($70.83) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $55.10 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

