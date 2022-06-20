SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.10 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and $12.10 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

