SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is RFG Holdings Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,551. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.