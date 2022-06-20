Splinterlands (SPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00112636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00607503 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

