Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

SPOT opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

