Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $12.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $3,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

