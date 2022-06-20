StableXSwap (STAX) Price Down 6.8% This Week

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $138.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.46 or 1.00251379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033504 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001427 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

