Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STRY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starry Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of Starry Group stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75. Starry Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,649,000.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

