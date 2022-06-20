stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

