Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $50.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of Envista stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Envista has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Envista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.