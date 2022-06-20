StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 113.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Athersys by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.