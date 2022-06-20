StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.