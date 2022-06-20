StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TOUR opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
