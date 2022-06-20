StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

