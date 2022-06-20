StockNews.com Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

