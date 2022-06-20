Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,562,000 after purchasing an additional 588,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.09. 69,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.83. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.66 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

