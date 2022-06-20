Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $50.05. 2,997,843 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

