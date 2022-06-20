Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $690,000 Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,701. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $70.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.