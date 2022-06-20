Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group makes up 2.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Summit Financial Group worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,265,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,996. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $350.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

